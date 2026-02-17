Assam cabinet approves 3% quota in Govt jobs for tea tribes and Adivasi people

The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 3% reservation for Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities in Class I and II state government jobs.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision from a Cabinet meeting at the Assam Legislative Assembly in Dispur.

Guwahati | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "The Assam cabinet has today decided to make a reservation of 3 per cent in Government Grade I & II jobs for Tea Garden and Adivasi people. Assam cabinet has today approved Rs 335 crore to establish the second Sainik School of Assam… pic.twitter.com/lXmbNcDUQH — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

This expands affirmative action for these marginalized groups, building on their existing quotas in Class III and IV posts.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam Cabinet's decision aims to boost Tea Tribes and Adivasi representation in policy and administrative roles, addressing their historical underrepresentation despite key contributions to the tea economy.

The move to Class I and II posts will empower educated youth from these communities, promote higher education, and tackle enduring social-economic gaps.

Beyond reservations, the Cabinet greenlit a Vote-on-Account Budget for early 2026-27, seed capital for 1,07,532 more women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan.

A second Sainik School in Karbi Anglong, land for Assam Cricket Association in Dhemaji, Rs 20 crore for Jorhat's Borbheti heritage tourism, 15 days' earned leave for teachers, and eased agricultural service promotion rules. Sarma emphasized this blend of social justice, jobs, infrastructure, and growth.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.





