Assam CM Assures Strict Action Against Four Arrested In Pre-Christmas Vandalism In Nalbari District

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday assured strict action against four accused arrested in pre-christmas vandalism at St. Mary English School in Panigaon area of Nalbari district. Assam CM asserted on communal harmony and maintaing peace within the state.

"We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state’’, wrote Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media handle X, emphasising on state government’s intolerence towards disturbing state’s communal harmony and peace.

In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law.

Assam police arrested four miscreants allegedly involved in vandalism of property, christmas decorations at St. Mary English School in Panigaon area of Nalbari district on Wednesday.

According to Assam Police, four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Wednesday at St. Mary's English School in Panigaon. The accused allegedly entered the school premises and vandalised property, including outer decorations, street lights, plant pots and other articles. Some items were also reportedly set on fire, causing damage ahead of Christmas celebrations, reported news agency ANI.

The arrest was announced by Assam CM on social media handle ‘X’, he wrote "…In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law…"

According to news agency IANS, the accused identified as Bhaskar Deka (34), district secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP); Manash Jyoti Patgiri (32), vice-president of the VHP; Biju Dutta (34), assistant secretary of the VHP; and Nayan Talukdar (37), district convenor of the Bajrang Dal.

The incident has raised serious concerns over insuring relegious harmony in the state, Assam congress president Gaurav Gogoi on social media handle ‘x’ condemed the wednesdya incident. He said "I strongly condemn the desecration of festive items and religious symbols in a school in Nalbari."

Asserting on the constitutional rights enshrisned in the Preamble, he further critisised the Assam state government, he wrote on his ‘X’ handle, "Fraternity is enshrined in the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Next year after Congress comes to power in Assam, we will enact a tough law that will strictly punish any person or group of persons responsible for desecrating the places of worship or rituals of a religious group, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jain or Sikh."