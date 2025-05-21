Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing counter-attack against Bangladesh amid the chicken's neck debate. The Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal, is often called 'Chicken's Neck'. This corridor links northeastern states to mainland India. The northeastern states are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Recently, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus raked up the Chicken's neck area and his ill intentions towards the northeastern states during his China visit. Now, CM Sarma has hit back with two chicken necks theory.

"India has one chicken neck and Bangladesh has two chicken necks. So, if they think of attacking our chicken neck, we will attack their two necks. Their chicken neck from Meghalaya to Chittagong port is smaller than our chicken neck. It's just one call away," said Sarma.

Sarma said that India's defence power is now for the world to see after Operation Sindoor and added that no one can dare to touch the Indian land. "We talk about our chicken neck to shape our internal policies, but nobody can lay their hands on this chicken neck. After Operation Sindoor, people have already understood how powerful India is," he said.

The Assam CM said that Bangladesh will have to take birth again to even think about attacking India. Sarma said that Bangladesh is a small country and it should not be compared with India.

"I am not even mentioning our nuclear power yet. Bangladesh needs to take rebirth to even think about attacking India. There is no need to give any importance to Bangladesh. It's a small country, not comparable to India," said Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also took a veiled dig at Deputy LoP Gaurav Gogoi for questioning PM Narendra Modi's visit to Pakistan. "A Deputy LoP who raises questions in the Parliament should at least know basic facts. For example, when the Pakistan PM visits India or vice versa, it is an official visit. When our PM travels abroad, he is accompanied by foreign affairs officials, security personnel and a full delegation, not alone. Every conversation from start to end is recorded and kept in official records. All this happens transparently and in broad daylight. But comparing such official visits to secret or personal ones is not justified. There is a big difference between going on national duty and going quietly without informing," he said.

Sarma and Gogoi have been at loggerheads with the CM, alleging that the Congress MP went on a secret trip to Pakistan for 14 days. Gogoi has rejected the allegations.