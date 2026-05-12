Assam CM oath ceremony today: Himanta Biswa Sarma names four ministers for Cabinet - Who are they?

Assam CM oath ceremony today: Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term on Tuesday in Guwahati. Notably, the ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11:40 am at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Ahead of the ceremony, Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet. He also announced the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony.

Furthermore, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -Shri Rameswar Teli, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Charan Boro Smt. Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly," said Sarma.

He also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam."

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," added Sarma.

Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji -



Shri Rameswar Teli

Shri Atul Bora

Shri Charan Boro

Smt. Ajanta Neog



I am also happy to share… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 11, 2026

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma set to become Assam CM once again, elected NDA Legislature Party leader; Oath on May 12

Assam assembly election result 2026

This follows a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state.

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly.

The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

On the other hand, the Opposition Congress-led alliance secured 19 seats.

Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the polls.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: Assam oath ceremony today: Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn-in as CM for second consecutive term | Who is attending?