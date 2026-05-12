Assam oath ceremony today: Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn-in as CM for second consecutive term | Who is attending?

Assam oath ceremony today: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, clearing the way for Himanta Biswa Sarma to serve a second consecutive term as Chief Minister. This victory marks a significant milestone, as it will be the third consecutive term for a BJP government in Assam. The oath-taking ceremony for the new administration is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (May 12) in Guwahati.

Sarma is reportedly scheduled to be sworn in at 11:40 at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Previously, on Sunday, Sarma met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and formally staked a claim to form the government after being elected leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam.

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Who is attending the ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top leaders of the Union government, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Assam.

PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Monday night to attend the ceremony. As per IANS, He landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar, where he was received by Sarma, along with state BJP President Dilip Saikia and other government officials.

Other dignitaries who are likely to be in attendance at the oath ceremony include Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, and several other Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Sarma said several senior leaders of the NDA, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, are expected to attend the ceremony.​

Sarma also said thousands of BJP workers, including booth-level karyakartas from across Assam, are expected to participate in the event.​

He also stated that the first Cabinet meeting of the new government would be held shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.​

Security arrangements at the venue

According to officials, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the venue in view of the presence of the Prime Minister and other senior political leaders.​

Barricades, traffic diversions, and multi-layered security deployments have been put in place around the Khanapara area, while senior police officials reviewed preparedness on Monday.​

(with agencies' inputs)

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