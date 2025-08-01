Assam Cracks Down On Human Trafficking; 26 Minor Girls Rescued In Major Operation

In a major rescue operation, 26 minor girls and young women were saved from a human trafficking attempt at Tinsukia railway station in Assam. The victims were reportedly being transported to Tamil Nadu using fake documents. Five suspects, including both men and women, were detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRPF).

The operation occurred during a routine inspection by the RPF and GRPF. One accused, Bidyut Dutta, claimed the girls were being taken to work in a textile factory. However, authorities are treating the explanation with suspicion and are probing the possibility of a larger trafficking network.

Human trafficking remains a deep-rooted issue in Upper Assam, particularly in tea garden areas where vulnerable families fall prey to false job promises. Victims are often exploited in other states for forced labour or worse.

In response to rising concerns, the Assam government introduced a comprehensive policy addressing both human trafficking and witch-hunting. The policy emphasizes a multi-sectoral approach involving prevention, survivor rehabilitation, and strict legal measures. Assam's location, bordering multiple northeastern states and countries, complicates trafficking prevention.

The state’s 2018 Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act classifies such offences as non-bailable and non-compoundable.

Implementation is being overseen by the Department of Women and Child Development through committees at various administrative levels.