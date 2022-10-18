NewsIndia
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: SLRC Grade 4 Result DECLARED at sebaonline.org, direct link here

SEBA declared the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for Grade 4  at the official website-  sebaonline.org, scroll down for the direct link to check the result. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: SLRC Grade 4 Result DECLARED at sebaonline.org, direct link here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts today, October 18, 2022. Candidates can now check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 on the official website – sebaonline.org.

Check live and latest updates on Assam Direct recruitment result

Direct link to check result here

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022
  • Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
  • Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

 Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 SLRC Grade 4 - Direct Link

Assam Direct Recruitment SLRC Grade 4 Result- CLASS X or Equivalent examination passed

Assam Direct Recruitment SLRC Grade 4 Result- Read Upto Class VIII

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Live Tv

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022Assam SLRC Grade 3Grade 4 results 2022Assam results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people