Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: SLRC Grade 4 Result DECLARED at sebaonline.org, direct link here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts today, October 18, 2022. Candidates can now check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 on the official website – sebaonline.org.

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022

Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.