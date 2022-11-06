Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022: Grade 3 result DECLARED at sebaonline.org- Direct link to check scores here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results. Candidates can now check Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 result on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org. Earlier, the Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18, 2022. The Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 was released on the official website – sebaonline.org.

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022

Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.