topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022: Grade 3 result DECLARED at sebaonline.org- Direct link to check scores here

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022: Grade 3 result DECLARED at sebaonline.org- Direct link to check scores here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results. Candidates can now check Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 result on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org. Earlier, the Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18, 2022. The Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 was released on the official website – sebaonline.org. 

Check Live and Latest Updates on Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result

 

Direct link to check result

 

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022
  • Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
  • Download your Assam Grade 3 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Live Tv

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022Assam SLRC Grade 3Grade 4 results 2022Assam results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?