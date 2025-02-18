Advertisement
Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 14 Crore Seized; One Held

Assam police seized 40,000 Yaba tablets and 260 grams of heroin worth Rs 14 crore, arresting a drug peddler.

|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 02:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 14 Crore Seized; One Held Representative Image

A person was arrested with heroin and Yaba tablets worth around Rs 14 crore in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

"Massive Drug Bust in Ramprasadpur. In a major breakthrough, @cacharpolice, under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station, intercepted a vehicle. Upon a thorough search, police recovered 40,000 Yaba tablets and 260 grams of Heroin, worth a market value of Rs 14 crore," Sarma said in a post on X.

During the operation, a suspected drug peddler was arrested, the CM said.

Sarma lauded the efforts of Assam Police in making the state drug-free.

Yaba is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.

