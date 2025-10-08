Assam DSP Sandipan Garg, Cousin Of Late Singer Zubeen Garg, Arrested In Death Probe

Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, who is also the cousin of late singer Zubeen Garg, has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the singer’s death. Authorities have not yet revealed details about his alleged role, but the arrest marks a major development in the high-profile case.

Speaking to ANI, SIT chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said, "The SIT/CID of Assam Police have arrested an Assam Police Service (APS) officer, Sandipan Garg, in connection with the singer Zubeen Garg's death case."

Sandipan Garg, a cousin of singer Zubeen Garg, is an Assam Police Service (APS) officer currently serving as Deputy Superintendent (Law and Order) in Kamrup district. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup-Metropolitan has remanded him to 14 days of police custody.

Sandipan Garg had accompanied Zubeen Garg to Singapore and was reportedly present at the scene when the 52-year-old singer, composer, poet, actor, and filmmaker died while swimming on September 19 during a yacht party organised by a group of Assamese NRIs under suspicious circumstances.

Zubeen Garg’s sudden and unexpected death has sparked widespread public concern in Assam and the surrounding region, with fans, civil society groups, and residents demanding a fair and transparent probe into the circumstances of his passing.

To ensure a comprehensive investigation, the Assam government has set up a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SDGP M.P. Gupta.

So far, the SIT has taken five individuals into custody in the case, including main event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta.

Judicial Commission To Investigate Death

Following the incident, on October 3, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Gauhati High Court has approved the formation of a judicial commission to investigate Garg’s death. The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia.

"Following our request, the Gauhati High Court has approved the constitution of a judicial commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia to probe Garg’s death. The commission will be constituted on Saturday. I urge all who have some evidence or incidents to share with the commission," Sarma said during a Facebook live session.

