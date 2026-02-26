Advertisement
ASSAM

Assam Election 2026: CM Sarma hints at clean sweep, says NDA in formidable position on at least 103 seats

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that seat-sharing talks with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and other regional parties, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), are almost complete. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Assam Election 2026: CM Sarma hints at clean sweep, says NDA in formidable position on at least 103 seatsImage: ANI

Assam Election 2026: Out of power for a decade in Assam, the Congress is likely to face a high-voltage contest in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that the NDA allies is up for a big win in the state. Speaking to reporters, he said that the BJP, along with its allies, are at a formidable position in at least 103 Assembly seats out of a total of 126 seats. 

"The BJP along with our alliance partners are in a very strong position in at least 103 out of 126 Assembly seats. I cannot predict the number of seats that we will win, but the opposition parties have very little presence in these seats," said Sarma. 

Sarma said that opposition parties, including Congress, are only focusing on 23 minority-dominated Assembly seats. "The Opposition exists only in minority voter-dominated seats in the state," he added. 

Chief Minister Sarma earlier said that the BJP's organisational strength and performance in the government have placed the party in a commanding position in at least 103 Assembly seats. 

Making the party's ticket strategy clear, Sarma said that since the BJP has 63 MLAs, it's natural for the party to give tickets to new leaders. "We have 63 MLAs, so it is obvious that around 40 new faces will contest the Assembly polls for the BJP," CM Sarma said. 

Sarma said that seat-sharing talks with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and other regional parties, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), are almost complete. 

"We have almost finalised seat-sharing talks with the Asom Gana Parishad and other regional parties in Bodoland," CM Sarma told reporters, adding that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam remains united and focused on electoral preparedness. 

The Chief Minister also said that the final decision on seat-sharing among alliance partners is expected to be completed by mid-March. 

As the Assembly polls in Assam draw closer, and political activity in the state has intensified, with political parties stepping up preparations and alliance negotiations gaining momentum.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra toured the state for two days and held an organisational meeting ahead of the polls to strengthen the party in the state. Ahead of the polls, Congress has also intensified its attack against the BJP government, targeting CM Sarma for alleged corruption.

