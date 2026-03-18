Assam Election 2026: NDA seat sharing finalised; BJP may contest 89 seats, AGP 26, BPF 11

Assam Election 2026: With the Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, the NDA has quietly stitched together its seat-sharing plan. According to the latest reports, the BJP is likely to contest 89 seats, playing the elder brother role in the alliance. According to reports, the broad understanding has taken shape after several rounds of discussions, and the contours are now more or less settled ahead of polling on April 9 for the 126 assembly seats.

Assam, with its 126 Assembly constituencies, is expected to see the BJP step into the fray in around 89 seats. Notably, the majority mark in the state is 64 seats. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), NDA's second big ally in the state, is likely to contest 26 seats, while the Bodoland People’s Front may field candidates in 11 constituencies. The arrangement reflects an attempt to strike a balance, keeping the BJP at the centre while ensuring its allies remain invested in the alliance’s prospects.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that discussions have reached their final stretch. He spoke of the need for a cohesive approach, hinting that the alliance is keen to move into the campaign with a united front and a clear strategy. A formal announcement is expected once the finer details are ironed out.

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Notably, the BJP has got a shot in the arm with two senior Congress leaders joining the party ahead of the polls. Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi and APCC vice-president Nabajyoti Talukdar quit the Congress party and joined the BJP. Many senior Congress leaders have joined the BJP in the past few years, hurting the grand old party's poll prospects.

In the 2021 elections, the BJP had taken on the bulk of the seats, with its partners contesting a smaller share. That election saw the NDA return to power with 75 seats, a result that carried its own significance in Assam’s political journey. The BJP secured 60 seats on its own, while the AGP added nine, helping the alliance stay comfortably ahead.

Seat-sharing has always carried weight in Assam’s political landscape, especially in regions like Bodoland where regional parties have a strong presence and local equations matter deeply. The current arrangement appears to follow that familiar pattern, blending the BJP’s organisational strength with the influence of its allies on the ground.