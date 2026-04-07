Assam election 2026 sees intense contests: How delimitation changes dynamics in minority areas

Assam election 2026: Assam is set to vote in a high-stakes Assembly election on April 9, with the political landscape witnessing a significant churn following the 2023 delimitation exercise. The redrawing of constituency boundaries has not only reshaped electoral equations but also led to crowded contests in several seats and forced many leaders to shift constituencies, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive battle.

Assam election 2026

Assam will vote in a single phase across 126 constituencies on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), is seeking a third consecutive term in the state.

The Congress-led opposition alliance, which includes Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], CPI(ML), and other parties, aims to capitalise on anti-incumbency and reclaim power.

Assam heavyweights in polls

The state’s 126 Assembly constituencies are spread across four broad regions: the Brahmaputra Valley, Barak Valley, the hill districts, and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Voting patterns are expected to vary significantly across regions, with Assamese voters, minority communities including Bengali-speaking and Assamese Muslims, tea-tribe populations, and indigenous tribal groups playing a decisive role in several constituencies.

Among the key contests, Jalukbari remains a high-profile seat represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Meanwhile, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi has filed his nomination from the Jorhat Assembly constituency.

Assam delimitation

The 2026 election is the first in Assam after the 2023 delimitation, which has significantly altered the state’s political map and electoral dynamics. According to an Indian Express report, the most significant impact of the delimitation is likely to be on minority representation.

One of the most striking examples is the Algapur-Katlicherra constituency, which has emerged as one of the most crowded contests in the state. Candidates, including Algapur MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury and Katlicherra MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar, are in the fray alongside Hailakandi MLA Zakir Hussain of the AGP. Notably, all three had been elected as AIUDF MLAs in 2021 before the delimitation exercise.

The delimitation has also increased the number of seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region from 11 to 15.

In another example, Goalpara West has been reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, and sitting Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal is contesting as a candidate from Raijor Dal and contest from Goalpara East, as per the report.

Assam CM’s ‘Miya Muslims’ remark triggers political backlash

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma triggered a controversy with his remarks on “Miya Muslims”, drawing sharp backlash from Opposition parties.

According to an IANS report, CM Sarma said that he encourages creating “trouble” for “Miya Muslims” so that they are driven out of the state. He further claimed that Bangladeshi nationals were present in Assam and linked the issue to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

As Assam heads into polling, the impact of delimitation is likely to play a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes, with altered constituencies, shifting candidates, and evolving voter dynamics adding new layers of complexity to the contest.

With multiple factors at play, the final verdict will depend on how effectively parties navigate these changes and connect with voters across regions.

Also read- Police at Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi residence after CM Himanta Sarma's wife files FIR