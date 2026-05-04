Assam Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their parties and constituencies

Assam Election Results 2026 Full List of Winners: Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set for a second term as the Chief Minister of Assam as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance breaches halfway mark in the state assembly elections 2026. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is leading in 87 seats.

Election Commission of India data showed the BJP rallying in 71 seats, while the Congress is trailing with 21 seats. BJP's ally, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is leading in 9 seats. BJP other ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leading in 7 seats.

Also read: Who is leading in Election 2026, check Election Commission's winner tally

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Assam Election Results: Full List Of Winners (*To be updated)

Meanwhile, Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), though not seen as a contender for power, remains a critical factor. Its vote share in a multi-cornered contest could influence outcomes in closely fought constituencies.