Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3044030https://zeenews.india.com/india/assam-election-results-2026-full-list-of-winners-their-parties-and-constituencies-3044030.html
NewsIndiaAssam Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their parties and constituencies
ASSAM

Assam Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their parties and constituencies

Assam Election Results 2026 Full List of Winners: As BJP is seeking a third term in Assam, current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to retain his CM's post for the second consecutive term.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Assam Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, their parties and constituencies

Assam Election Results 2026 Full List of Winners: Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set for a second term as the Chief Minister of Assam as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance breaches halfway mark in the state assembly elections 2026. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is leading in 87 seats.

Election Commission of India data showed the BJP rallying in 71 seats, while the Congress is trailing with 21 seats. BJP's ally, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is leading in 9 seats. BJP other ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leading in 7 seats. 

Also read: Who is leading in Election 2026, check Election Commission's winner tally

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Assam Election Results: Full List Of Winners (*To be updated)

Sr. no Constituency MLAs 2021 Party MLAs 2026 Party
1 Ratabari Bijoy Malakar Bharatiya Janta Party    
2 Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul Bharatiya Janta Party    
3 Karimganj North Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha Indian National Congress    
4 Karimganj South Siddeque Ahmed Indian National Congress    
5 Badarpur Abdul Aziz All India United Democratic Front    
6 Hailakandi Zakir Hussain Laskar All India United Democratic Front    
7 Katlicherra Suzam Uddin Laskar All India United Democratic Front    
8 Algapur Nijam Uddin Choudhury All India United Democratic Front    
9 Silchar Dipayan Chakraborty Bharatiya Janta Party    
10 Sonai Karim Uddin Barbhuiya All India United Democratic Front    
11 Dholai Parimal Sukla Baidya Bharatiya Janta Party    
12 Udharbond Mihir Kanti Shome Bharatiya Janta Party    
13 Lakhipur Kaushik Rai Bharatiya Janta Party    
14 Barkhola Misbahul Islam Laskar Indian National Congress    
15 Katigora Khalil Uddin Mazumder Indian National Congress    
16 Haflong Nandita Gorlosa Bharatiya Janta Party    
17 Bokajan Numal Momin Bharatiya Janta Party    
18 Howraghat Darsing Ronghang Bharatiya Janta Party    
19 Diphu Bidya Sing Engleng Bharatiya Janta Party    
20 Baithalangso Rupsing Teron Bharatiya Janta Party    
21 Mankachar Md. Aminul Islam All India United Democratic Front    
22 Salmara South Wazed Ali Choudhury Indian National Congress    
23 Dhubri Nazrul Hoque All India United Democratic Front    
24 Gauripur Nizanur Rahman All India United Democratic Front    
25 Golakganj Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar Indian National Congress    
26 Bilasipara West Hafiz Bashir Ahmed All India United Democratic Front    
27 Bilasipara East Samsul Huda All India United Democratic Front    
28 Gossaigaon Majendra Narzary Bodoland Peoples Front    
29 Kokrajhar West Rabiram Narzary Bodoland Peoples Front    
30 Kokrajhar East Lawrence Islary United Peoples Party Liberal    
31 Sidli Joyanta Basumatary United Peoples Party Liberal    
32 Bongaigaon Phani Bhusan Choudhury Asom Gana Parisad    
33 Bijni Ajoy Kumar Ray Bharatiya Janta Party    
34 Abhayapuri North Abdul Batin Khandakar Indian National Congress    
35 Abhayapuri South Pradip Sarkar Indian National Congress    
36 Dudhnai Jadab Swargiary Indian National Congress    
37 Goalpara East Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam Indian National Congress    
38 Goalpara West Abdur Rashid Mandal Indian National Congress    
39 Jaleswar Aftab Uddin Mollah Indian National Congress    
40 Sorbhog Manoranjan Talukdar Communist Party Of India (Marxist)    
41 Bhabanipur Phanidhar Talukdar All India United Democratic Front    
42 Patacharkuchi Ranjeet Kumar Dass Bharatiya Janta Party    
43 Barpeta Abdur Rahim Ahmed Indian National Congress    
44 Jania Rafiqul Islam All India United Democratic Front    
45 Baghbar Sherman Ali Ahmed Indian National Congress    
46 Sarukhetri Jakir Hussain Sikdar Indian National Congress    
47 Chenga Ashraful Hussain All India United Democratic Front    
48 Boko Nandita Das Indian National Congress    
49 Chaygaon Rekibuddin Ahmed Indian National Congress    
50 Palasbari Hemanga Thakuria Bharatiya Janta Party    
51 Jalukbari Himanta Biswa Sarma Bharatiya Janta Party    
52 Dispur Atul Bora Bharatiya Janta Party    
53 Gauhati East Siddhartha Bhattacharya Bharatiya Janta Party    
54 Gauhati West Ramendra Narayan Kalita Asom Gana Parisad    
55 Hajo Sri Suman Haripriya Bharatiya Janta Party    
56 Kamalpur Diganta Kalita Bharatiya Janta Party    
57 Rangia Bhabesh Kalita Bharatiya Janta Party    
58 Tamulpur Leho Ram Boro United Peoples Party Liberal    
59 Nalbari Jayanta Malla Baruah Bharatiya Janta Party    
60 Barkhetri Diganta Barman Indian National Congress    
61 Dharmapur Chandra Mohan Patowary Bharatiya Janta Party    
62 Barama Bhupen Baro United Peoples Party Liberal    
63 Chapaguri Urkhao Gwra Brahma United Peoples Party Liberal    
64 Panery Biswajit Daimary Bharatiya Janta Party    
65 Kalaigaon Durga Das Boro Bodoland Peoples Front    
66 Sipajhar Paramananda Rajbongshi Bharatiya Janta Party    
67 Mangaldoi Basanta Das Indian National Congress    
68 Dalgaon Mazibur Rahman All India United Democratic Front    
69 Udalguri Gobinda Chandra Basumatari United Peoples Party Liberal    
70 Majbat Charan Boro Bodoland Peoples Front    
71 Dhekiajuli Ashok Singhal Bharatiya Janta Party    
72 Barchalla Ganesh Kumar Limbu Bharatiya Janta Party    
73 Tezpur Prithiraj Rava Asom Gana Parisad    
74 Rangapara Krishna Kamal Tanti Bharatiya Janta Party    
75 Sootea Padma Hazarika Bharatiya Janta Party    
76 Biswanath Promod Borthakur Bharatiya Janta Party    
77 Behali Ranjit Dutta Bharatiya Janta Party    
78 Gohpur Sri Utpal Borah Bharatiya Janta Party    
79 Jagiroad Pijush Hazarika Bharatiya Janta Party    
80 Marigaon Rama Kanta Dewri Bharatiya Janta Party    
81 Laharighat Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazar Indian National Congress    
82 Raha Sashi Kanta Das Indian National Congress    
83 Dhing Aminul Islam All India United Democratic Front    
84 Batadroba Sibamoni Bora Indian National Congress    
85 Rupohihat Nurul Huda Indian National Congress    
86 Nowgong Rupak Sarmah Bharatiya Janta Party    
87 Barhampur Jitu Goswami Bharatiya Janta Party    
88 Samaguri Rakibul Hussain Indian National Congress    
89 Kaliabor Keshab Mahanta Asom Gana Parisad    
90 Jamunamukh Siraj Uddin Ajmal All India United Democratic Front    
91 Hojai Ramkrishna Ghosh Bharatiya Janta Party    
92 Lumding Sibu Misra Bharatiya Janta Party    
93 Bokakhat Atul Bora Asom Gana Parisad    
94 Sarupathar Biswajit Phukan Bharatiya Janta Party    
95 Golaghat Ajanta Neog Bharatiya Janta Party    
96 Khumtai Mrinal Saikia Bharatiya Janta Party    
97 Dergaon Bhabendra Nath Bharali Asom Gana Parisad    
98 Jorhat Hitendra Nath Goswami Bharatiya Janta Party    
99 Majuli Sarbananda Sonowal Bharatiya Janta Party    
100 Titabar Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah Indian National Congress    
101 Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi Indian National Congress    
102 Teok Renupoma Rajkhowa Asom Gana Parisad    
103 Amguri Prodip Hazarika Asom Gana Parisad    
104 Nazira Debabrata Saikia Indian National Congress    
105 Mahmara Jogen Mohan Bharatiya Janta Party    
106 Sonari Dharmeswar Konwar Bharatiya Janta Party    
107 Thowra Sushanta Borgohain Indian National Congress    
108 Sibsagar Akhil Gogoi Independent    
109 Bihpuria Dr. Amiya Kumar Bhuyan Bharatiya Janta Party    
110 Naoboicha Bharat Chandra Narah Indian National Congress    
111 Lakhimpur Manab Deka Bharatiya Janta Party    
112 Dhakuakhana Naba Kumar Doley Bharatiya Janta Party    
113 Dhemaji Ranoj Pegu Bharatiya Janta Party    
114 Jonai Bhuban Pegu Bharatiya Janta Party    
115 Moran Chakradhar Gogoi Bharatiya Janta Party    
116 Dibrugarh Prasanta Phukan Bharatiya Janta Party    
117 Lahowal Binod Hazarika Bharatiya Janta Party    
118 Duliajan Terash Gowala Bharatiya Janta Party    
119 Tingkhong Bimal Borah Bharatiya Janta Party    
120 Naharkatia Taranga Gogoi Bharatiya Janta Party    
121 Chabua Ponakan Baruah Asom Gana Parisad    
122 Tinsukia Sanjoy Kishan Bharatiya Janta Party    
123 Digboi Suren Phukan Bharatiya Janta Party    
124 Margherita Bhaskar Sharma Bharatiya Janta Party    
125 Doom Dooma Rupesh Gowala Bharatiya Janta Party    
126 Sadiya Bolin Chetia Bharatiya Janta Party    

Meanwhile, Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), though not seen as a contender for power, remains a critical factor. Its vote share in a multi-cornered contest could influence outcomes in closely fought constituencies.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

elections 2026
Actors who turned politicians: Thalapathy Vijay, Kangana Ranaut and more
Bengal Election 2026
Bengal Election Results 2026: Full list of winners, party, constituencies
Latest OTT releases
Latest OTT releases this week (May 4-May 10, 2026): Dacoit to Citadel Season 2
Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency
Karimganj South Election Results 2026 LIVE: A traditional bastion gets ready
Dispur
Dispur Election Results LIVE: A prominent election contested in Assam's city
Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency
Jorhat Election Results LIVE: A cultural center heads into an intense battle
Assam Tinsukia district
Tinsukia Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will Sanjoy Kishan maintain BJP's grip
Silchar Lok Sabha constituency
Silchar Election Results LIVE: Will the 'saffron wave' continue its dominance
Lifestyle
Weekly career horoscope (May 4 - 10): Stability comes through careful planning
Numerology horoscope today
Numerology Horoscope Prediction Today, May 4: New opportunities may arise