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NewsIndiaAssam Elections 2026 Full Schedule: Nomination date, voting time, result day, key candidates and more
ASSAM ELECTION 2926

Assam Elections 2026 Full Schedule: Nomination date, voting time, result day, key candidates and more

Assam Election 2026: The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for Assam and the state will vote in three phases. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Assam Elections 2026 Full Schedule: Nomination date, voting time, result day, key candidates and moreImage: ChatGPT

Assam Election 2026: Assam is all set for yet another fierce battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress and regional parties like AGP, AIUDF, Left and UPPL. Notably, the Congress is warming the opposition benches in the state for the last 10 years while the BJP is in power for two subsequent terms. In the first term, Sarbananda Sonowal was the Chief Minister, while in the second term, Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading the state. The BJP is going to the polls with Sarma at the helm once again.

The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for Assam and the state will vote single phases. The state will again witness a fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. There are 126 seats in the state assembly and the majority mark is 64.

According to the ECI, Assam has around 2.50 crore total voters, including approximately 1.25 crore male voters, 1.25 crore female voters, and 343 third-gender voters.

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Assam Election Dates: Phase 1 Voting Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 16.03.2026 (Monday)
Last Date for making Nominations: 23.03.2026 (Monday)
Date for the scrutiny of Nominations: 24.03.2026 (Tuesday)
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures 26.03.2026 (Thursday)
Date of Poll: 09.04.2026 (Thursday)
Date of Counting: 04.05.2026 (Monday)
Date before which election shall be completed: 06.05.2026 (Wednesday)

Assam Election Result Date 2026

The counting of votes for the 126 assembly seats of Assam will take place on May 4. Last assembly polls, the election result was announced on May 2. 

Assam Election 2026 Key Candidates

The key candidates in the Assam elections include Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ranjeet Das, Atul Bora, Ranjo Pegu, Ashok Singhal, Debabrata Saikia and Bhupen Borah.

Assam Election 2021 Results

In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP won 60 seats while the Congress won 29 seats. AGP won nine, UPPL six, BPF 4, and AIUDF 15.

The state is going to the polls amid the illegal migrants debate, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has opened a front against Bangladeshi muslims who migrated - legally and illegally - to Assam. The Congress has accused the BJP of divisive politics over the issue.

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