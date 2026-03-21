Assam elections: BJP releases second list of two candidates from Dalgaon, Sissirborgaon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the second list of two candidates for the 2026 Assam assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded Jiban Gogoi from Sissiborgaon and Sushri Krishna Saha from the Dalgaon seat. This takes the BJP's total tally of candidates to 90, after the party released the first list of 88 candidates on March 19.

In the first list, the BJP fielded two former prominent Congress leaders, Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah.

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The BJP has fielded Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur after he ended his lifelong association with Congress and joined the party in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Former Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah, who jumped ship weeks earlier, will contest from Bihpuria, a seat which he lost to BJP candidates in the last two elections.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

Initially, CM Sarma said that the party would be contesting 89 seats. After the release of the first list, he said, "The BJP Central Parliamentary Board announced candidates for 88 out of 89 constituencies. The candidate for the Sissiborgaon seat will be announced shortly."

The BJP is contesting the elections with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Assam Congress released the fourth list of seven candidates, taking the total tally to 94 in the 126-seat Assembly elections.

The list includes Jayanta Borah, who quit the BJP in 2024, for the Biswanath seat; Congress spokesperson Bidisha Neog, Youth Congress leader Rohit Pariga, spokesperson Joy Prakash Das, Gyandip Mohan, Pran Kurmi, and Rahul Roy.

According to a press release by the AICC, Congress has left 11 seats for its alliance partner, Raijor Dal.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India.