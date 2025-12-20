BREAKING | Assam Train Accident Today: 7 Elephants Killed After Collision With Rajdhani Express; 5 Coaches Derailed

Advertisement
NewsIndiaBREAKING | Assam Train Accident Today: 7 Elephants Killed After Collision With Rajdhani Express; 5 Coaches Derailed
In a heartbreaking incident, 7 elephants were killed and 5 coaches of the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed in Assam’s Nagaon early Saturday. Discover the latest updates on passenger safety, track restoration, and the collision at the Jamunamukh-Kampur section.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 08:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

In a tragic accident, the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of elephants. This accident has left seven elephants dead, with the derailing of five coaches of the express. Though the train has derailed, with the locomotive and some coaches resulting in this accident, the railway authorities have confirmed that there are no casualties.

The accident happened at about 2.17 a.m. on the 20th of December in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section of the Lumding Division in the Northeast Frontier Railway region.

