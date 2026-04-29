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NewsIndiaAssam Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Will Himanta magic continue as Congress eyes return?
ASSAM ELECTION 2026

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Will Himanta magic continue as Congress eyes return?

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Assam voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 126 legislators. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Will Himanta magic continue as Congress eyes return?Image: X/ECI

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Voting for the Assam assembly elections was held on April 9 to elect 126 legislators. The state is currently ruled by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress is the main opposition party. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. However, the exit poll results will be out by 7pm this evening. The Congress, out of power in the state for 10 years, is eyeing a return while ousting Himanta Biswa Sarma, a rebel Congress leader who went on to become the BJP Chief Minister in the state. Assam recorded a massive voter turnout of around 84.67% in the 2016 Assembly elections. Follow Exit Polls Result 2026 Live Updates

Assam Election Alliance

In Assam, the BJP has allied with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The Congress has joined hands with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), CPI(ML), and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC). The elections are likely to be bipolar with the NDA facing a fierce contest from the rival Congress-led INDIA alliance.

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Assam Exit Polls 2026 Results

The exit poll results for Assam will hint at the future of the northeastern state, which is facing issues like infiltration and demographic change, as alleged by the ruling BJP. The Congress has challenged the narrative while levelling corruption allegations against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. While the exit poll results may indicate a larger trend, it may not be correct as exit polls have gone wrong multiple times in the past.

Assam Exit Polls 2021 and Results

The exit poll results for the Assam assembly elections 2021 were largely correct as they gave a clear mandate to the BJP. The exit polls had given 60-80 seats to the NDA, while the Congress was given around 50 seats. When the Election Commission of India announced the results, the NDA got 75 seats while the Congress got 50 seats.

You can watch the exit poll results live at Zee News TV with AI anchor Zeenia. 

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