/Assam floods: 78 dead, over 3 lakh people affected across 7 districts

Over 3 lakh people in seven districts of Assam remain affected by floods, with the death toll rising to 78, according to official data. Floodwaters have submerged hundreds of villages and damaged over 21,500 hectares of crop land. The state government has sent 30 trucks loaded with relief materials, including food and clothing, to support people in the worst-hit districts.
According to the latest official data, seven districts are currently affected by floods. These are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup Metro.
A total of 21 Revenue Circles and 551 villages have been affected. Around 300,031 people are facing difficulties due to the flood situation.
Floodwaters have affected 21,523.08 hectares of crop area across the state.
Three people lost their lives in the latest flood-related incidents. Two deaths were reported from Sivasagar and one from Golaghat.
With these deaths, the total number of people who have lost their lives in floods across Assam this year has reached 78.
Kamrup Metro district is also facing urban flooding. Three Revenue Circles along with several localities and wards have been affected.
The affected areas include Padumbari, Boragaon, Excelcare Hospital, Lachit Nagar, Zoo Road, Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Satgaon, Beharbari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Jorabat and Kamarkuchi near Zubeen Khetra.
Officials said no population has been reported as affected by the urban flooding in Kamrup Metro.
Assam ministers flagged off relief materials loaded in 30 trucks for people affected by floods in the worst-hit districts.
The convoy included Assam Gana Parishad MPs, MLAs, senior party leaders and Assam Police personnel.
The trucks carried food supplies, clothing and other essential items for distribution among affected families.
Speaking to reporters, Assam Minister Atul Bora said the state government is continuing relief efforts in flood-hit areas.
"Some of our party colleagues have remained on-site to support victims' families and affected areas. A team of Assam Gana Parishad, comprising MPs, MLAs, senior party officials, and Assam police, accompanied relief vehicles carrying essential supplies. Despite the havoc and unfortunate loss of lives, the government, led by Himanta Biswa Sharma, has implemented effective measures, including a Rs 15,000 assistance per family... The government is providing food materials, and additional supplies such as clothing and other necessities are being distributed. Approximately 30 vehicles loaded with relief materials are currently stationed, with efforts ongoing to support the affected population. It will continue."
The Assam government said relief distribution and support measures will continue in affected districts as authorities monitor the flood situation.
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