Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Assam floods: 78 dead, over 3 lakh people affected across 7 districts

Assam floods: 78 dead, over 3 lakh people affected across 7 districts

Assam floods have claimed 78 lives and affected over 3 lakh people across seven districts. Relief materials and government assistance are being provided to flood-hit families.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 07:48 AM IST
Assam floods: 78 dead, over 3 lakh people affected across 7 districts
Image Credit: X/@adgpi. Indian Army personnel rescue a child during Ops Jal Rahat in flood-affected areas of Assam on July 29.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CWG 2026 Medal tally: All 15 Winners for Team India at Commonwealth Games 2026 till now
Commonwealth Games 202622 min ago
2
Assam floods40 min ago
3
The Traitors season 251 min ago
4
the new york times1 hr ago
5
US Iran tension1 hr ago