/Assam floods: 78 dead, over 3 lakh people affected across 7 districts

"Some of our party colleagues have remained on-site to support victims' families and affected areas. A team of Assam Gana Parishad, comprising MPs, MLAs, senior party officials, and Assam police, accompanied relief vehicles carrying essential supplies. Despite the havoc and unfortunate loss of lives, the government, led by Himanta Biswa Sharma, has implemented effective measures, including a Rs 15,000 assistance per family... The government is providing food materials, and additional supplies such as clothing and other necessities are being distributed. Approximately 30 vehicles loaded with relief materials are currently stationed, with efforts ongoing to support the affected population. It will continue."