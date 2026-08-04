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Assam floods: Digital platforms 'Helpmonk' and 'Banpani.org' connect victims with disaster relief

Digital tools like Helpmonk and Banpani.org are connecting flood victims in Assam with rescue teams, relief agencies, and donors as the state death toll reaches 85.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Assam floods: Digital platforms 'Helpmonk' and 'Banpani.org' connect victims with disaster relief

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Assam floods: Digital platforms 'Helpmonk' and 'Banpani.org' connect victims with disaster relief
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