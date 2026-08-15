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  • /Assam flood heroes: Flood survivors in Sivasagar clear thick mud to hoist tricolor on 80th Independence Day | VIDEO

Assam flood heroes: Flood survivors in Sivasagar clear thick mud to hoist tricolor on 80th Independence Day | VIDEO

Demonstrating remarkable resilience amidst severe flood devastation, residents of Nepali Khuti village in Sivasagar’s Nazira co-district gathered on August 15, 2026, to celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
Assam flood heroes: Flood survivors in Sivasagar clear thick mud to hoist tricolor on 80th Independence Day | VIDEO
Image Credit: 80th Independence Day Celebrations in Assam. (ANI)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Assam flood heroes: Flood survivors in Sivasagar clear thick mud to hoist tricolor on 80th Independence Day | VIDEO
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