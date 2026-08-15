/Assam flood heroes: Flood survivors in Sivasagar clear thick mud to hoist tricolor on 80th Independence Day | VIDEO

Residents of Nepali Khuti village in Assam's Sivasagar district marked India's 80th Independence Day by clearing debris and hoisting the Tricolor on a small patch of flood-ravaged land. Wearing clothes received from relief distribution centers, displaced families left temporary shelters along embankment roads to assemble for the national anthem.
#WATCH | Sivasagar, Assam: In a moving display of courage and unity, the flood-affected residents of Nepali Khuti village under the Nazira Co-District gathered to celebrate the 80th Independence Day.— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Having faced severe devastation in the recent, unprecedented floods that swept… pic.twitter.com/fWujuoiIXV
The gathering followed weeks of destructive inundation that submerged homes, damaged agricultural plots, and destroyed local livestock infrastructure across the Nazira co-district division.
Sivasagar—the historical capital of the Ahom Kingdom, famous for its ancient tanks, temples, and tea estates—had largely avoided severe inundation for over 25 years.
That quarter-century streak ended abruptly during a sudden hydrological surge in July 2026. Overnight floodwaters expanded across Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat—districts historically outside Assam's primary annual flood zones.
Extensive reach: Over 800 villages across Upper Assam suffered severe inundation following continuous rainfall.
Record water levels: The Dikhou River breached previous historic flood level marks, forcing immediate evacuations.
Mass Displacement: Thousands of families were forced to take shelter under makeshift tarpaulins set up along high-altitude roads and embankments.
The immediate aftermath of the flooding presents long-term recovery challenges as thick layers of silt and mud fill residential structures.
Disaster response teams and local volunteers continue working to restore drinking water supplies and prevent waterborne disease outbreaks across temporary relief camps:
Silt clearance: Removing heavy sediment deposits from homes, school grounds, and agricultural fields.
Medical monitoring: Distributing water purification tablets and deploying mobile medical units to relief centers.
Livestock support: Setting up veterinary assistance points for domestic animals affected by the water surge.
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