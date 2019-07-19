Assam flood toll mounts to 48; delegation of MPs meets PM, Guv Jagdish Mukhi reviews situation

Guwahati: The situation in Assam continues to remain grim and the death toll due to rain-related incidents has further risen to 48, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a statement on Friday.

At least 11 more people lost their lives due to the devastating floods caused by incessant rains in parts of Assam on Friday.

The statement issued by ASDMA said that a total 3,705 villages in 92 revenue circles of 27 districts have been affected due to floods till Friday.

The statement added that around 48,87,443 people have been affected due to the devastation caused by floods in the state. A total of 399 rescue boats have been deployed and more than 11,000 people have been evacuated by various relief agencies including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

More than 1.78 lakh animals and livestock have been washed away and a total of 110 animals belonging to the Kaziranga National Park have been reported dead from July 13 to July 19.

As per the ASDMA, the flood water level in Kaziranga, 80 per cent of which has been submerged under floodwater, is receding and has gone down by approximately 130 cm today, as reported by Forest Department, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

Taking note of the prevailing circumstances in the state, Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi reviewed the flood situation in presence of Alok Kumar, Chief Secretary to the government of Assam and several senior officials at the Governor's House.

Earlier on Friday, a delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) from Assam, including Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament and discussed the state of the flood-hit people.

After their meeting, the Prime Minister gave them the assurance that all the central assistance will be provided to the flood-struck state.

A tweet from the Prime Minister's Office's official Twitter handle read, "A delegation of MPs from Assam, including Union Minister Shri Rameswar Teli met PM @narendramodi. There were discussions on the prevailing flood situation in the state and the steps being taken to assist those affected."

Notably, Assam's Kaziranga National Park is spread across the floodplains of the Brahmaputra river, which is currently flowing above the danger level in Jorhat, Golaghat, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri