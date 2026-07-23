/Assam flood: 41 dead, over 6.5 lakh affected as major rivers breach danger levels

The flood situation in Assam remains critical as relentless rainfall pushes rivers past danger marks, leaving thousands stranded and causing widespread destruction. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 10 people, including four children, lost their lives in the last 24 hours alone, bringing the state's total death toll to 41.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 10 people died due to floods during the last 24 hours.
Three people died in Sivasagar district and three in Jorhat district. Two people died in Charaideo district. One person each died in Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong districts.
"Three people died due to floods each in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, two in Charaideo district and one each in Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong district. So far, 41 people have lost their lives in the state due to floods," ASDMA said in its flood report.
Six people, including three men and three women, are still missing.
The floods have submerged 939 villages under 40 revenue circles, affecting a staggering 6.53+ lakh residents across 11 districts: Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Hojai, and Kamrup (M).
ASDMA said that 939 villages across 40 revenue circles remain submerged.
Continuous rainfall has caused water levels to rise in the Brahmaputra River and several of its tributaries.
At Nanglamuraghat, the Disang River has crossed its highest recorded flood level.
The Burhidihing River at Chenimari in Khowang, Dikhou River at Sivasagar, Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh, and Kushiyara River at Sribhumi are flowing above danger levels.
Incessant downpours have caused rapid surges in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. Alarmingly, the Disang river is flowing above its highest historical flood level at Nanglamuraghat.
Several other major rivers have crossed the danger mark, including:
More than 3.13 lakh displaced people are currently staying in 487 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by district administrations.
The ASDMA report also stated that 138,965 animals have been affected by the floods.
Rescue operations are continuing across the affected districts. The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, Police, Civil Defence volunteers, Indian Air Force, and DDRF teams rescued 8,409 people on Wednesday.
Floodwaters have damaged public infrastructure across the state. According to the latest report, 53 roads and six embankments have been damaged. Several other public properties have also been affected by the flooding.
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