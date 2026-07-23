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Assam flood: 41 dead, over 6.5 lakh affected as major rivers breach danger levels

Over 653,000 people across 11 districts are affected by floods, with nearly 939 villages underwater.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
Assam flood: 41 dead, over 6.5 lakh affected as major rivers breach danger levels

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