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Assam floods death toll rises to 66 as over 6.5 lakh people remain affected

As of July 25, floods have affected more than 6.54 lakh people across 10 districts. These districts are Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kamrup Metropolitan and Nagaon.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 07:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Assam floods death toll rises to 66 as over 6.5 lakh people remain affected
Image Credit: ANI. Fire and Emergency Services Assam team rescue people from the flood affected area, in Guwahati on July 22.

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