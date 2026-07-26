/Assam floods death toll rises to 66 as over 6.5 lakh people remain affected

The death toll from the ongoing floods in Assam has risen to 66 after four more people died in the last 24 hours, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. More than 6.54 lakh people across 10 districts are still affected by the floods. Relief and rescue operations are continuing as several rivers remain above the danger level and large areas stay under water.
According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday, the total death toll now stands at 66. This includes 65 flood-related deaths and one death linked to urban flooding. Of the four new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, three occurred in Sivasagar district and one in Charaideo district.
As of July 25, floods have affected more than 6.54 lakh people across 10 districts. These districts are Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kamrup Metropolitan and Nagaon.
Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with 2,90,777 people affected. Charaideo follows with 1,88,404 affected residents, while Jorhat has reported 1,31,948 people impacted by the floods.
|Metric
|Official Figures
|Total Death Toll
|66 (65 flood-related, 1 urban flood)
|Total Affected Population
|6,54,000+ across 10 districts
|Worst-Hit District
|Sivasagar (2,90,777 people affected)
|Submerged Villages
|810 villages across 28 revenue circles
|Cropland Submerged
|34,970.8 hectares
|People in Relief Camps
|18,902 residents (including 2,157 children)
The report stated that 810 villages across 28 revenue circles are under floodwaters. The flooding has also caused major damage to agriculture.
About 34,970.8 hectares of crop area remain submerged. In urban areas, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts have reported flooding in two revenue circles, affecting 86 people.
The Central Water Commission reported that the Dikhou River in Sivasagar and the Dhansiri South River at Numaligarh are flowing above the danger level.
Authorities are closely monitoring the river levels as further flooding remains a concern.
The state government has opened 274 relief facilities. These include 90 relief camps and 184 relief distribution centres.
A total of 18,902 people are staying in relief camps. Among them are 2,157 children and 187 pregnant or lactating mothers.
The surging waters have caused widespread damage to critical infrastructure and the rural economy:
1. Embankments Damaged: 10 embankments have been compromised statewide, with 7 major breaches reported in Sivasagar alone.
2. Road Network Disrupted: At least 143 roads have been damaged, cutting off transit routes across Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Charaideo.
3. Severe Agricultural & Livestock Impact: Over 34,000 hectares of ready crops lie submerged under floodwaters. ASDMA reports over 4.5 lakh animals affected, with more than 3,000 livestock and poultry washed away.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and local administration are continuing rescue and relief operations. The teams are helping stranded residents and supplying essential items to affected communities.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited flood relief camps in Sivasagar district to review the situation on the ground.
Speaking to reporters during his visit, Sonowal said, "The flood situation in Assam is extremely critical. People have lost their homes, and many have lost their relatives. I pray for the souls of those who lost their lives and extend my deepest condolences to their families. The Central and Assam governments are working together to support those affected. The NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations and providing relief to flood victims."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.