/No corruption in transfers and postings: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah issues stern warning

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday called for greater integrity, transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Forest Department, saying these principles should form the cornerstone of its operations.
Chairing a review meeting of all Territorial Forest Divisions at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, the minister said the department had earned recognition for its efforts in protecting forest land and implementing the state government's forest encroachment eviction drive. He lauded officers and frontline staff for their contribution and urged them to continue working with dedication and professionalism to safeguard Assam's natural resources.
In one of the strongest messages delivered during the meeting, the Minister declared that corruption in the name of transfers and postings would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He warned officers, employees and intermediaries against seeking or accepting money by invoking the names of political leaders or senior officials and assured strict action against anyone found involved in such practices.
A significant portion of the day long review meeting was devoted to brainstorming on revenue enhancement, identifying systemic bottlenecks, plugging leakages and improving coordination among departments. Emphasizing the need for a more result oriented approach, Minister Baruah said the department must focus on unlocking the full potential of Assam's forest resources while maintaining its commitment to conservation and environmental protection.
He observed that with efficient management, transparency and better enforcement, the department has the potential to multiply its current revenue generation, creating additional resources that could substantially contribute to the state's development priorities, including the establishment of several new medical colleges.
Officials from the Departments of Taxation and Transport also participated in the meeting as part of efforts to formulate a coordinated strategy for improving government revenue through greater inter departmental collaboration.
The Minister concluded by urging all officers and staff to work honestly wherever they are posted, accept transfers as part of service discipline, report corruption without hesitation and uphold the reputation of the Forest Department through integrity, efficiency and public service.
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