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No corruption in transfers and postings: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah issues stern warning

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah warned against corruption in transfers and postings and called for greater integrity, transparency and improved revenue generation in the Forest Department.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
No corruption in transfers and postings: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah issues stern warning
Image Credit: X/@jayanta_malla. Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

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