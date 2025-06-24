Assam Gas Leak: Environmental Watchdog Hits ONGC With Regulatory Action

Guwahati: In the wake of the June 12 gas leak at Rudrasagar oilfield at in Sivasagar district that is owned by the Oil and Natural Gas Commission, the Assam Pollution Control Board (PCBA) has issued a show-cause notice to the ONGC. The company stands accused of operating Well No. 147 without securing mandatory environmental permits such as Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO).

The leak forced the displacement of nearly 350 families, and the government, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has asked the ONGC to permanently seal the well. The oil and gas producer, meanwhile, has announced that the gas flow has slowed down and an international specialist team, flown in from the United States, is now working on the site.

During a June 21 inspection, the PCBA uncovered unauthorised operations at the Rudrasagar site, resulting in breaches of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act of 1974, the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act of 1981 and the Hazardous and Other Wastes Rules of 2016.

“This notice reinforces that every company, regardless of its reputation, must follow environmental laws,” a PCBA official stated.

The ONGC has 15 days to provide a response or face legal consequences, potentially including Environmental Compensation Fines, under a 2019 ruling by the National Green Tribunal.

Repeated warnings from the PCBA about obtaining proper clearances reportedly went unheeded. A team inspection confirmed ongoing, uncontrolled emissions from the well, raising alarms about air quality and public health in the region.

The ONGC confirmed that gas pressure at the site has significantly dropped and that the joint task force, including ONGC’s Regional Crisis Management Team and the US experts, is working round the clock. An extra-long boom crane was mobilised from Guwahati to help dismantle rig components ahead of sealing the well.

Residents impacted by the leak are still displaced, and local health officials are monitoring air quality, worried about potential long-term exposure effects. This incident highlights the challenge of balancing energy development with environmental safeguards and community well-being.

While the ONGC focuses on containment and closure, the PCBA’s action highlights a broader concern – even major energy corporations must remain accountable and transparent in their operations. As sealing operations move forward, authorities and affected families will be closely watching to ensure that this disaster prompts real change.