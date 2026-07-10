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Assam's gender-justice push: Govt to cut welfare benefits for polygamy practitioners

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision has been taken to strengthen women empowerment and ensure gender justice.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
Assam's gender-justice push: Govt to cut welfare benefits for polygamy practitioners
Image Credit: ANI. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

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