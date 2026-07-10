On May 26, the Assam Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, was passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly through a voice vote. The bill was later approved by the Governor and has now been sent to the President of India for assent. The proposed law will come into force only after it receives the President's approval. Once the President gives assent, the bill will become an Act. The bill proposes a ban on polygamy and makes the registration of live-in relationships compulsory.