Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 for skill test to be RELEASED TODAY at sebaonline.org- Here’s how to download

Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will release admit cards for the skill test of grade 3 direct recruitment today, December 14. According to the official announcement, all candidates who passed the grade 3 written test, with the exception of applicants for Stenographer and Driver positions, would be required to take the computer test. Admit cards will be available on sebaonline.org once they are published. The test schedule and notification are both available on the same page. The computer test for category 3 (bachelor's degree in Computer/Library Science) will be held from December 21 to December 24 as planned. The test is set for December 29 for category 2 applicants or individuals with a bachelor's degree, and the test is scheduled for December 26 to 28 for category 1 candidates (Higher Secondary or Class 12).

Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2022: Steps to download the result here

Step 1: First of all candidates need to visit the official website of the SEBA website i.e sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Then the State Level Recruitment Commission Portal home page will appear on the screen.

Step 3: After that find out the Grade 3 and Grade 4 Posts Admit Card Link.

Step 4: Now the login page of the website will appear on the screen now fill out the required details such as application No. and the Password then click on the login button.

Step 5: After that you need to save it and also take out the print of the Admit card for future references.

The Grade 3 written examination results were released by the SLRC on November 6. After the computer test, the final result will be published. Candidates must visit the official website for more information regarding the release of the admit card.