/Protest erupts in Assam after 15-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by an unidentified miscreant in Assam's Hailakandi district.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 PM last night at a residence located near National Highway 6, under the jurisdiction of the Katlicherra Police Outpost.
According to reports, the miscreant took advantage of the absence of other family members to commit the crime.
Following the incident, locals staged a protest and blocked National Highway 6, demanding the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the culprits.
The blockade on the highway, which serves as a vital link between Assam and Mizoram, resulted in a massive traffic jam, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded for several hours.
A large police contingent reached the site to launch an investigation into the matter.
According to the latest reports, Hailakandi Police have detained five persons on suspicion in connection with the case.
Further investigation is underway.
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