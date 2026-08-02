Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Protest erupts in Assam after 15-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered

Protest erupts in Assam after 15-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered

Police have detained five persons for questioning and launched an investigation into the case.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Protest erupts in Assam after 15-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Protest erupts in Assam after 15-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered
2
3
4
5