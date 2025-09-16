Assam Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Warning Issued As Landslide And Flood Risk Rises

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has released a new advisory warning people to be very cautious as the state prepares for a prolonged period of heavy rain over the next two or three days. The downpour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is poised to worsen waterlogging, hamper traffic movement, and raise the threat of landslides in susceptible regions, including the Greater Guwahati area.

After recent landslides and heavy waterlogging in some areas of the state, such as Guwahati, officials are keeping a keen eye on the situation. Emergency response systems are on high alert to cater to any emerging crisis.

Advisory For Residents And Commuters

ASDMA, in its advisory, has asked all residents and regular commuters to exercise caution. People are requested to refrain from non-essential travel during phases of heavy rainfall.

People living in areas on the lower side of hills and low grounds are especially warned to remain cautious of landslides or flooding. For safety purposes, a store of basic supplies such as medicine and candles should be kept on hand. The notice also includes phone numbers—0361-1070, 0361-1079, or 0361-112—to which residents may call for help.

Regional Rainfall Forecast

The IMD's prediction says there will be light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at most locations in the Northeast between September 15 and 21. Arunachal Pradesh is particularly warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 15 and 16.

The state has already received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with 14 cm of rainfall in Sonitpur district, the highest in the state. Other districts, such as Kamrup (Rural), Lakhimpur, and Karimganj, also received heavy rainfall, further adding to the flood risk.

