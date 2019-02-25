Assam hooch tragedy: Wood in short supply forces Hindu families to bury their dead

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Assam has reached 150 and local reports suggest that the supply of wood for cremation is running low in many areas.

The deaths were reported on February 22 in Golaghat's Salmara tea garden after the labourers consumed spurious liquor.

While over 200 people have been admitted in Golaghat and Jorhat hospitals, Hindu families at several tea estates here have reportedly been compelled to bury their deceased due to lack of wood for cremation. Many tribal Hindu workers have reportedly been buried because while the supply of wood is missing, people are also prohibited from chopping trees due to the Forest Protection Act 1927. "It is a matter of grief and worry that we are unable to cremate our deceased as per Hindu customs. We are forced to bury our dead because there is no supply of wood," said Ajay Naik, a worker in Titabar tea estate in Jorhat. "The administration has ignored our demand for wood and has instead chosen to remain silent."

There are several families like that of Naik here who are not just in grief at having lost someone close but are fuming in the face of official apathy.

What is making matters worse is that there are rumours doing in the round in many areas that those who are being taken for treatment to hospitals are not coming back alive. This has led to a few families refusing medical assistance.

The Excise Department of Assam has, meanwhile, destroyed nearly 15,000 litres of liquor across the state.

"More than 200 people have been hospitalised. 15,000 litres of liquor has been destroyed across the state," Assam Excise Department PRO, S Pandey had said last week.