Assam HS Result 2022: Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the Class 12 results on 30 June. According to media reports AHSEC Controller Of Exam Pankaj Borthakur said "The HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced by June 30, not this week."Over 2 lakh students are waiting for their AHSEC Class 12th Result 2022 to be declared. All students are advised to keep a close eye on more updates and information related to Assam HSC Class 12 results 2022. Once the results will be declared, candidates can check and download Assam their marksheets on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The HS exams were held from 15th March 2022 and ended on 12th April 2022 and around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exam. Assam HS Result 2022 is expected to be released by state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

Assam HS Result 2022: Here’s how you can check Assam class 12 results

- Go to the official website of the Assam Board – resultsassam.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on Assam Class 12th results 2022

- Enter your roll number and other details

- Your screen will reveal the Assam High School Result 2022

- Download and take a print of your result for future reference

Earlier, Assam board declared class 10th result where A total of 405582 candidates appeared for HSLC exam in Assam, of whom 229131 or 56.49% have passed.