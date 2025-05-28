Assam Implements Immediate Gun License Policy For Locals In Border, Sensitive Areas

In a significant internal security move, the Assam government has approved the issuance of gun licenses to indigenous residents of sensitive and border districts, with the decision taking immediate effect. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the policy after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, stating that the step aims to empower local populations in areas vulnerable to infiltration and internal threats.

In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed: According to the state government, only bona fide Assamese residents will be eligible for firearm licenses. The decision specifically excludes infiltrators or undocumented immigrants, with licenses being granted only to verified indigenous citizens residing in vulnerable regions — especially those near the Bangladesh border.

Strategic Security Move Amid Infiltration Threats

Assam shares a 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh across the districts of Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar. These regions have long been considered critical infiltration corridors for illegal Bangladeshi migrants, leading to recurring tensions and confrontations with local residents.

To counter these challenges, the Assam government will prioritize issuing licenses in the districts of Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Barpeta, and parts of South Salmara, areas already grappling with demographic shifts and rising infiltration.

CM Sarma said the move is part of a broader effort to ensure that local communities are not left vulnerable. “It is essential to equip our people to defend themselves and maintain law and order in the face of infiltration and demographic imbalance,” he stated.

Demographic Shifts And Rising Concerns

According to census data from 1991 to 2011, seven districts in Assam — including Barpeta, Darrang, Morigaon, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, and Goalpara — have witnessed a decline in the Hindu population, with a decrease of 6.41% over two decades. In districts like Hailakandi and South Salmara-Mankachar, Hindus have reportedly become a minority.

Multiple reports suggest that illegal immigrants may comprise over 6% of Assam’s total population. Chief Minister Sarma has often questioned how the Muslim population in Assam surged from 20% to 45%, attributing the imbalance largely to cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh.

Border Sensitivities And National Security

The government’s move also holds strategic implications for India’s national security, especially in areas close to the Siliguri Corridor, or the “Chicken’s Neck” — a narrow strip of land that connects the northeast with the rest of India. Security experts have warned that both China and Bangladesh closely monitor the demographic and security conditions in these regions.

By allowing indigenous people to arm themselves through legal means, the Assam government is not just responding to demographic threats but also preparing communities to play a role in safeguarding internal security during peace time.

The state’s swift implementation of the gun license policy is being viewed as a bold and controversial step that aligns with CM Sarma’s hardline stance on border security and illegal immigration.