Assam Man Arrested For Creating Fake Profile, Posting AI-generated images Of Influencer Archita Phukan

Police have arrested a man from Assam for allegedly creating a fake social media profile of influencer Archita Phukan, popularly known as Babydoll Archi, and uploading morphed and AI-generated images of her to the account, according to a report by Hindustan Times

Police identified the accused as Pratim Bora, a resident of Assam’s Tinsukia, and reportedly a former partner of Phukan, according to an HT report.

Bora had allegedly operated the fake profile for several weeks, uploading objectionable content to defame and harass the woman. He was arrested in his hometown after Phukan's brother filed a complaint, as per the police.

Archita Phukan, widely recognized as Baby Doll Archi, revealed that the fake social media account circulated doctored images of her alongside US adult film star Kendra Lust. The Assam-based influencer learned of these manipulated photos when they spread extensively across various social media platforms, spotted by her friends and acquaintances.

Pratim Bora, the accused, attempted to evade capture by going into hiding. However, police successfully located him by tracking his mobile phone. A cybercrime officer elaborated on the investigation, stating, "We traced the accused through IP address data and other technical evidence. He was apprehended at a rented apartment in Tinsukia. His phone and laptop have since been confiscated for forensic analysis."

Police further stated that Bora confessed to obtaining images from Phukan's older social media posts and subsequently altering them. "During questioning, the accused admitted to setting up the fake account driven by anger and emotional frustration after his relationship with the woman ended," HT reported, quoting the officer.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

"We have arrested him under sections of BNS, but we may include provisions of the Information Technology Act for cyber fraud, defamation, identity manipulation, obscenity, and invasion of privacy. Bora is currently in police custody and will be produced before a court soon," HT reported, quoting the police officer.