Assam Mining Tragedy: 3 More Bodies Of Workers Trapped In Coal Quarry Recovered

Assam Mining Tragedy: At least three more bodies of workers, who were trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, were recovered on Saturday from the quarry during rescue operations, an official said. With the latest discovery of bodies, the total number reached four, with the first one taken out from the mine on Wednesday, he said.

The four deceased labourers were among the nine workers trapped inside the mine in Umrangsu on Monday after a sudden gush of water flooded the quarry. "The rescue operations resumed this morning, and three bodies were recovered as the search for trapped miners entered its sixth day. The body of one labourer, hailing from Nepal, was recovered on January 8," the official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Speaking about the discovery of the workers bodies, the official stated that one of the three labourers whose bodies were recovered was identified as 27-year-old Ligen Magar. He was a resident of village number 1 of Kalamati in Dima Hasao, he said. The identification of two other bodies is underway, the district official said.

Magar's body was found floating on accumulated water in the mine after the army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers went to bring out the worker, the official said. "Another body was recovered from the Umrangsu mine a short while ago, marking the third recovery so far. The identification process is currently underway”, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

He said the rescue operations have been continuing with "unwavering resolve." "Rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with unwavering resolve. Tragically, another body was recovered this morning..." the chief minister posted on the microblogging site earlier in the day.

''Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold on to hope and strength in this difficult time," he added. Dewatering of the quarry, which is 340 feet deep, was continuing with specialized machines brought in by ONGC and Coal India, the official said.

Coal Mine was Abandoned 12 Years Ago: Assam CM Sarma

The Chief Minister had claimed that the mine was abandoned 12 years ago and was under the Assam Mineral Development Corporation till three years ago. ''It was not an illegal mine but an abandoned one. The workers had entered the mine that day for the first time to extract coal," Sarma said on Friday night. He said that the leader of the workers has been arrested and the police are conducting investigations into the case.

Speaking on the ongoing rescue operations, Sarma said that dewatering has been continuing since Thursday, and so far, 7 metres of water have been pumped out. ''There was water up to 26 metres across four wells. If water is cleared from the wells, we can expect some results'', he said.

