BREAKING: Earthquake Jolts Assam's Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Nagaon district today, with tremors felt in Tezpur.
Trending Photos
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Nagaon district today, Monday, August 18, 2025. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the seismic event, which occurred at approximately 12:09 PM IST.
EQ of M: 4.3, On: 18/08/2025 12:09:33 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.71 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjcVGs @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/jsTU2mc70b— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 18, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv