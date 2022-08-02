Assam PAT Results 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam declared the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 today, August 2. The result is announced on its official website, dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates can login to the official website and view their scores. The Assam PAT result 2022 announced today at 4 PM, candidates can download scorecard on the website- dte.assam.gov.in. Assam PAT 2022 was conducted on July 24 at exam centres across the state.

ALSO READ: CAT registration from tomorrow

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had last week confirmed PAT result date and time. He had tweeted: The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm.

#ImportantAnnouncement

The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2.



It will be available online at https://t.co/IzTlnF93zC from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm. @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam pic.twitter.com/GgREUwSe4e — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 30, 2022

Assam PAT Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in

Click on the ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link.

Enter your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth

The Assam PAT result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Assam PAT exam was held on July 24 in pen-paper mode for admission in diploma engineering courses in the polytechnic colleges of Assam.