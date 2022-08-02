NewsIndia
ASSAM PAT RESULTS 2022

Assam PAT Results 2022 TODAY at dte.assam.gov.in- Check time and more here

DTE, Assam will declare the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 today, August 2 at 4 PM, candidates can check the result from the official website.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam PAT Results 2022 TODAY at dte.assam.gov.in- Check time and more here

Assam PAT Results 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will declare the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 today, August 2. The results will be announced on its official website, dte.assam.gov.in. Once declared, candidates can login to the official website and view their scores. The Assam PAT result 2022 will be announced today at 4 PM, candidates can download scorecard on the website- dte.assam.gov.in. Assam PAT 2022 was conducted on July 24 at exam centres across the state.

ALSO READ: CAT registration from tomorrow

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had last week confirmed PAT result date and time. He had tweeted: The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm.

Assam PAT Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in

Click on the ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link.

Enter your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth

The Assam PAT result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Assam PAT exam was held on July 24 in pen-paper mode for admission in diploma engineering courses in the polytechnic colleges of Assam.

Live Tv

Assam Pat Results 2022Assam PAT ResultsAssam Exam ResultsAssam results 2022Polytechnic Exam Results 2022Assam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?