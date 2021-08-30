हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Police constable PST/PET

Assam Police constable PST/PET: SLPRB to release Admit cards on Sept 1, know important details

Assam Police Admit Card 2021 for PST/PET for remaining districts would be issued on September 1, 2021.

Assam Police constable PST/PET: SLPRB to release Admit cards on Sept 1, know important details

Guwahati: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam will release the admit card for the Assam Police constable PST/PET on September 1. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati at slprbassam.in.

The candidates from the Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cacher, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara, and Tinsukia districts will be able to download the admit card.

Assam Police Constable PST/PET: Steps to download Admit cards

1. Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

2. Click on the link which reads, 'Download Admit Card for PST/PET’.

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Check and keep the copy for future reference

Candidates who have applied twice or separately for AB and UB constables will only get admit cards against one post. In case of any discrepancies, while downloading the admit card, candidates must contact the help desk at 8826762317 from 10 am to 5 pm or email at helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com. Candidates must visit the official website to download their Assam Police Admit Card 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam Police constable PST/PETAssamState Level Police Recruitment BoardAssam State Level Police Recruitment BoardJobsGovernment jobsPolice jobs
Next
Story

Mysterious fever in UP's Firozabad kills 33 kids, 7 adults

Must Watch

PT14M50S

Afghanistan: What will change in Afghanistan from 1st September?