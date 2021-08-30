Assam Police constable PST/PET: SLPRB to release Admit cards on Sept 1, know important details

Guwahati: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam will release the admit card for the Assam Police constable PST/PET on September 1. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati at slprbassam.in.

The candidates from the Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cacher, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara, and Tinsukia districts will be able to download the admit card.

Assam Police Constable PST/PET: Steps to download Admit cards

1. Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

2. Click on the link which reads, 'Download Admit Card for PST/PET’.

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Check and keep the copy for future reference

Candidates who have applied twice or separately for AB and UB constables will only get admit cards against one post. In case of any discrepancies, while downloading the admit card, candidates must contact the help desk at 8826762317 from 10 am to 5 pm or email at helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com. Candidates must visit the official website to download their Assam Police Admit Card 2021.