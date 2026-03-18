Assam Polls: Why is Congress failing to see the elephant in the room?

Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Along with him, APCC Vice-President Nabajyoti Talukdar also quit the party and switched sides. However, when earlier reports of Bordoloi’s resignation surfaced, Congress showed clear unfamiliarity with the development, with party MP and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi rejecting the news.

Talking to reporters, Gaurav Gogoi said, “I reject such news. The Assam CM is continuously trying to defame our senior leader, Pradyut Bordoloi. We met Pradyut Bordoloi recently and discussed the elections and the vision for a new Assam.”

Even the BJP showed ignorace to the issues. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am not in touch with Pradyut Bordoloi. If he had spoken to the Union Home Minister, I would know, but I do not think he has spoken to any BJP leader yet.”

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On the other hand, Nabajyoti Talukdar was more vocal when he admitted that he was in touch with the BJP. “Congress has joined hands with a man who does not sing Vande Mataram. Imran Masood compared Bhagat Singh with Palestine’s terrorist organisation Hamas. This man came to Assam and controlled the politics here. We are in touch with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and he will repeat the term,” he said.

While Congress has now fielded Bordoloi’s son from the Margherita Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls, the exodus at the top must have sent the Congress party thinking. Bordoloi’s departure comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, who served in the Congress for three decades, joined the BJP.

Welcoming the Congress MP into the BJP fold, CM Sarma said, “I extend a warm welcome to Pradyut Bordoloi to the BJP. Today, there is no place for self-respecting people in the Congress.”

An ex-Congressman himself, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has ensured BJP’s victory in Assam for two consecutive terms and is now looking for a third term. Sarma has repeatedly invited Congress leaders in the state to join the BJP, saying talent has no place in the grand old party.

Even after Pradyut Bordoloi’s switch to the BJP, Sarma said, “Within the next two years, leaders like Debabrata Saikia and Ripun Bora will also join the BJP. Many capable leaders in Congress will eventually come to us.”

CM Sarma added that the process of Congress leaders joining the BJP has been underway since 2016 and is likely to accelerate. “In the next couple of days, a large group from the Congress will join the BJP,” he said.

Pradyut Bordoloi claimed that he was “deeply hurt” and “left with no option” but to resign from the Indian National Congress, alleging repeated humiliation and a lack of a conducive environment within the party’s Assam unit. He alleged that even the Congress high command displayed no sympathy for him.

The veteran leader claimed that several senior Congress figures had “insulted” him on multiple occasions, leading to a sense of alienation. “I have dedicated my entire life to the Congress, but today I feel completely alone. I waited for hours to meet K.C. Venugopal, but I was not allowed a meeting,” he said, underlining the emotional toll of his exit.

Assam BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia on Wednesday termed Pradyut Bordoloi’s exit from the opposition party a ‘huge setback’ for the Congress. "Pradyut Bordoloi's joining the BJP is sending a big message as he is a leader of a big stature. Such a leader not staying in Congress is a huge setback for the Congress party. It is not a good message. Nobody with self-respect wants to stay with Congress," Saikia said.

He further said, “The Congress party, which was in power for 50 years, has reached this state in Assam. All the big leaders are leaving Congress one by one and joining the BJP. Pradyut Bordoloi has also joined the BJP. I welcome him; he did the right thing. His joining the BJP broke the backbone of the Congress."

In Assam, the trouble has been brewing within the Congress ranks for a long time. In the last few years, many senior Congress leaders in the state switched their allegiance to the BJP. Recently, three Congress MLAs - Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sashikanta Das, and Basanta Das - joined the BJP.

On March 2, over 200 Congress leaders/workers from the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency joined the BJP. Four days later, former Congress joint secretary Parsha Bob Kalita donned the saffron robe. Many Congress leaders have shifted sides to the BJP in the last 5 years.

When Himanta Biswa Sarma quit Congress, he made similar claims - not heard by top party leadership, insulted by Rahul Gandhi and was not valued in front of then CM Tarun Gogoi. A decade later, the same claims are being reported by outgoing leaders, yet, Congress has failed to take cognisance.

In 2021 assembly polls, Congress won 22 seats with 29.67% votes compared to 26 seats and 30.9% votes in 2016. The exodus is hurting the party badly, but it’s failing to realise the same. It appears that not all state Congress leaders were happy with Tarun Gogoi’s elevation and the prominence given to him by Rahul Gandhi as they felt ignored, feel critics.

Many observers feel that leaders working at the grassroots level in the Congress often reach a point where they no longer see a clear path upward. For those who nurture ambitions of leading a state one day, the journey can begin to feel closed off. Over the years, the party’s continued reliance on familiar faces linked to the Gogoi legacy, and elevation of Gaurav Gogoi, has created a sense that opportunities at the top remain limited to a select circle. This perception has quietly shaped how younger and mid-level leaders view their own future within the organisation. Elevation of Gaurav Gogoi has virtually crushed many dreams in Assam Congress, said a leader close to senior state party leaders.

There is also a growing feeling that the party has not fully grasped the impact this has on its internal energy. When people on the ground sense that their growth has a ceiling, it affects how deeply they stay invested in the party’s long-term goals. Some eventually drift away, not always out of disagreement, but out of a search for space where their ambitions feel more achievable. This has, over time, contributed to a thinning of the party’s bench strength in the state.

What many critics keep returning to is the need for Congress to open up its leadership structure. Giving new faces a real shot at top roles, even on a trial basis, can change how the party is seen from within. It can create a sense of movement and possibility, something that travels quickly through the ranks and lifts morale. In a state like Assam, where politics is closely tied to local leadership and personal connections, this kind of shift could make a meaningful difference in how the party rebuilds its footing.

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.