Assam: Portfolios allocated to new ministers; CM Himanta Sarma retains Home and other departments

Assam cabinet portfolios: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the portfolio allocations for members of the Council of Ministers. According to a notification issued with the approval of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Sarma stated that the departments were distributed to ensure efficient governance and accelerate the state's development agenda.

The Chief Minister retained charge of Home and Political Affairs, Power, Public Works Department (Buildings and National Highways), Public Works Department (Roads), Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery, besides any department not specifically allocated to another minister.

Notably, Ranoj Pegu will continue to oversee School Education, Higher Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Information Technology.

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Jayanta Mallabaruah was entrusted with the Finance, Environment and Forest, and Mines and Minerals departments.

Ashok Singhal was given charge of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research.

Pijush Hazarika was assigned Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs; Bimal Borah received Cultural Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, along with Act East Policy Affairs.

Kaushik Rai was entrusted with Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Cooperation.

Biswajit Daimary was allocated Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture, Sports and Youth Welfare, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, and Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture.

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Susanta Borgohain received the Water Resources and Judicial portfolios.

Keshab Mahanta will handle Revenue and Disaster Management, Science, Technology and Climate Change, and General Administration.

Krishnendu Paul was assigned Public Health Engineering, Hill Areas and Barak Valley Development, while Nilima Devi will oversee Animal Husbandry and Veterinary and Fishery departments.

Ashwini Ray Sarkar was given Social Justice and Empowerment, Soil Conservation and Welfare of Minorities and Development.

Expansion of the Assam Council of Ministers

The portfolio allocation comes three days after the expansion of the Assam Council of Ministers.

On June 5, the Chief Minister had said that portfolios would be allotted only after a detailed review of administrative requirements and the strengths of individual ministers.

He had stated that the government would carefully assess departmental performance and governance needs before finalising the distribution of responsibilities.

The Assam Cabinet currently comprises the Chief Minister and 16 Cabinet ministers sworn in after the NDA's victory in the recent Assembly elections.

The cabinet still has two vacant berths. Four ministers, Rameshwar Teli, Ajanta Neog, Atol Bora and Charan Boro, were inducted into the cabinet in the previous month, and they took oath along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This came following the massive win by the BJP-led NDA in Assam Assembly polls.

(with IANS inputs)

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