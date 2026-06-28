/Assam: Railway bridge over Simen river in Dhemaji partially collapses following heavy rain

The collapse has raised serious concerns regarding education in the area, as the only school serves students from Kemi who must cross the river to attend classes. "This is causing significant problems; there is only one school in our area, and all the students from Kemi come here to study. To reach the school, they have to cross this river somehow. I've also heard that their exams are coming up soon, so the students are going to face great difficulty, as the water level will likely remain high for at least a day or two. Furthermore, it is currently the farming season, and farmers who rely on crossing the river to reach their fields will face serious challenges," the resident further explained.