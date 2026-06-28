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Assam: Railway bridge over Simen river in Dhemaji partially collapses following heavy rain

On account of excessive rainfall of more than 110 mm in and around Dhemaji district of Assam and subsequent flooding and bank erosions affecting the railway bridge, the section between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended for train operation.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Assam: Railway bridge over Simen river in Dhemaji partially collapses following heavy rain
Image Credit: ANI Video Grab

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