ASSAM RIFLES

Assam Rifles Apprehends ULFA (I) Cadre Involved In Army Camp Attack

|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 10:27 PM IST|Source: IANS
Assam Rifles Apprehends ULFA (I) Cadre Involved In Army Camp Attack(Photo Source- Indian Army)

In a major counter-insurgency operation, the Assam Rifles apprehended the cadre of banned ULFA (I), who was involved in the attack on the Army Camp at Kakopathar town in Assam on October 17, Defence officials said on Sunday. 

According to officials, the counter-insurgency operation was carried out in the early hours of October 25, 2025, based on specific intelligence inputs.

"Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, in coordination with Arunachal Pradesh Police, launched a follow-up operation in the general area of Manfeisang, Namsai District, South Arunachal Pradesh," an official said.

During the extensive search and tracking operation, multiple columns were employed, including aerial reconnaissance, tracker dogs, drones, and technical surveillance.

In a major success, troops apprehended one ULFA (I) cadre near Hanthi Camp, Manfeisang.

The individual was identified as Self-Styled Corporal Thawseng Asom alias Anupom Dohatiya, aged 24 years, resident of Makum Bariakoli, Tinsukia District, Assam.

"The apprehended cadre was involved in the attack on the Army Camp at Kakopathar on 17 October 2025," officials said.

Subsequent searches in the area led to the recovery of one Rifle, MQ-RA81, three magazines, 151 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one rifle grenade, and one hand grenade from the general area of Pathargaon.

The apprehended insurgent and recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh Police for further investigation and other proceedings.

It is worth noting here that in a series of well-coordinated counter-insurgency operations across the North East, the Assam Rifles have successfully thwarted repeated attempts by insurgent groups – ULFA (I) and NSCN – K(YA) – to target security Forces in recent weeks.

On October 16, NSCN–K (YA) launched a standoff attack on the Hedman Camp in Changlang District, South Arunachal Pradesh, which was effectively foiled by instant and swift response.

The following day, October 17, ULFA (I) attempted a similar strike on the Kakopathar Camp in Assam.

"Alert troops retaliated decisively, inflicting a casualty on the insurgent group and apprehending one Over Ground Worker (OGW) involved in the plot," said defence sources.

"In response, Assam Rifles intensified its operations, activating an extensive counter-insurgency grid supported by modern surveillance assets, drones, and intelligence-based hi-tech teams," said sources.

The enhanced grid culminated in a successful ambush on October 21 near Namsai, South Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in the neutralisation of one ULFA (I) cadre and the recovery of warlike stores.

These rapid and precise actions have not only foiled the nefarious designs of insurgents but also re-established the morale ascendancy of the security forces across the region.

