Nagaland

Assam Rifles convoy ambushed in Nagaland's Mon district, 2 soldiers martyred, 4 injured

In the attack, four other soldiers were also seriously injured.

Assam Rifles convoy ambushed in Nagaland&#039;s Mon district, 2 soldiers martyred, 4 injured

At least two Assam Rifles soldiers were martyred on Saturday when their convoy was ambushed in Mon district of Nagaland. In the attack, four other soldiers were also seriously injured.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

NagalandAssam Rifles
