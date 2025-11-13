Advertisement
MIZORAM DRUG BUST

Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Methamphetamine Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested

|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 11:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
Security forces seized banned drugs worth Rs 45 crore in Mizoram. (Photo source: IANS/Assam Rifles PRO)

The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Mizoram Police, recovered highly addictive Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 45 crore from Saitual district and arrested two drug peddlers, officials said on Thursday. 

A defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence about the movement of drugs on the Ngopa-Saitual road in northern Mizoram’s Saitual district, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The team of Assam Rifles established a vehicle check post, which intercepted the suspected vehicle carrying drugs at Ngopa.

During the search operation, 15 kg of banned Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore were recovered from two persons -- Rabizul Haq and Naasiruddin, both residents of Barpeta in western Assam.

Recovered contraband, smuggled from Myanmar, along with apprehended individuals and their vehicle, were handed over to the Saitual district Police for detailed investigation and further legal proceedings.

As part of its continuous efforts to curb the spread of the drug menace in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles conducted yet another successful anti-narcotics operation, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Assam Police, recovered heroin valued at Rs 4.65 crore from near Jhujang Pahar in Cachar district of southern Assam on November 11.

The November 11 drug seizure took place within two days in the same Cachar district.

The Assam Rifles, in a similar joint operation with Assam Police, recovered methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 crore on November 9. The banned methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are commonly referred to as the ‘crazy drug’.

The highly addictive drugs are very popular among drug addicts in India, Bangladesh and the neighbouring countries.

Notably, Myanmar shares a 1,643-km-long unfenced border with four Northeastern states -- Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland -- which serve as a key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets.

At least six of the 10 districts of Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip -- share a 510-km border with Myanmar. Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and southern Assam have turned into major corridors for drug smuggling from Myanmar, with the illegal consignments being ferried to other parts of the country and abroad.

