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Assam’s new land law explained: What the amendment means for heritage zones and who is affected?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the bill and strongly rejected allegations of discrimination, maintaining that the law is secular and designed to safeguard Assam's unique neo-Vaishnavite heritage from sweeping demographic changes. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Assam’s new land law explained: What the amendment means for heritage zones and who is affected?
Image Credit: IANS

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