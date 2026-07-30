/Assam’s new land law explained: What the amendment means for heritage zones and who is affected?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led new land law has sparked a debate in the state of the right of inhabitants and demographic change. The Assam government has revamped its land regulations with the passage of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The government has introduced stringent restrictions around the state’s centuries-old religious and cultural landmarks. Under the new legislation, land transactions within a 5-kilometer radius of heritage institutions older than 250 years have been restricted exclusively to local families who have resided in the area for at least three generations up to January 1, 2006. The areas and people coming under the new law include the iconic sattras of Majuli, Barpeta, and Batadrava.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the bill and strongly rejected allegations of discrimination, maintaining that the law is secular and designed to safeguard Assam's unique neo-Vaishnavite heritage from sweeping demographic changes. While the legislation grants District Commissioners the power to evict unauthorized occupants and includes specific exemptions for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, indigenous ethnic groups, and tea-garden communities, the administration insists that proactive legal boundaries are vital to preserving the historical identity of these sacred spaces for future generations.
The Assam Assembly has passed a revised legislative measure—the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The new land rules are centred around the state's centuries-old heritage zones.
The 5-Kilometer Protected Zone: Land sales and purchases within a 5-kilometer radius of religious and cultural institutions over 250 years old are strictly restricted.
Redefining Original Inhabitants: To buy land in these protected zones, buyers must prove their family has continuously lived in the area for the last three generations up to January 1, 2006. One generation is officially defined as a period of 25 years of continuous residence.
Targeted Institutions: The rules specifically safeguard iconic centers of Assam’s neo-Vaishnavite tradition, including the Batadrava Than, Barpeta Sattra, and the sattras of Majuli.
Encroachment & Eviction: District Commissioners are granted powers to evict unauthorized occupants and illegal encroachers from these designated heritage zones.
Key Exemptions: Broad exemptions are carved out for Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), specific indigenous ethnic communities (such as Ahom, Koch Rajbonshi, Chutia, Moran, and Motok), tea and Adivasi communities, and other groups notified by the government.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly defended the legislation. He framed it as an essential step to safeguard Assam's cultural fabric rather than a discriminatory move. CM Sarma emphasised that the law applies universally across communities, stating that even he would be barred from buying land in those zones. He maintained that the rules protect local residents regardless of whether they are Hindu or Muslim.
The Chief Minister argued that shifting demographics over the decades have altered the character of historic regions. He cited the example of the Barpeta Satra, noting that if similar safeguards had been implemented 50 years ago—pointing to the emergence of multiple mosques within a 5-kilometer radius over time—the surrounding heritage landscape could have been better preserved.
Rejecting claims that the Bill targets any particular community, Sarma asserted that addressing regional demographic changes is a practical and necessary step to protect the state's historical and religious identity.
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