/Assam’s new land law explained: What the amendment means for heritage zones and who is affected?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led new land law has sparked a debate in the state of the right of inhabitants and demographic change. The Assam government has revamped its land regulations with the passage of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The government has introduced stringent restrictions around the state’s centuries-old religious and cultural landmarks. Under the new legislation, land transactions within a 5-kilometer radius of heritage institutions older than 250 years have been restricted exclusively to local families who have resided in the area for at least three generations up to January 1, 2006. The areas and people coming under the new law include the iconic sattras of Majuli, Barpeta, and Batadrava.