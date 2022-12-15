Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at sebaonline.org- Direct link here

Assam SLRC Admit Card 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will take the computer-based examination can obtain their admission cards via the SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org. The computer-based examination for Grade 3 positions will be held on December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. The exam will be held in three shifts: first from 9.30 am to 10.15 am, second from 12 noon to 12.45 pm, and third from 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm. The exam dates were changed due to technical issues. The computer test for category 3 (bachelor's degree with Computer/Library Science) will be held from December 21 to December 24 as planned.

Assam SLRC 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The test is set for December 29 for category 2 applicants or individuals with a bachelor's degree, and the test is scheduled for December 26 to 28 for category 1 candidates (Higher Secondary or Class 12).