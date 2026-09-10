/Assam: this 23-month-old prodigy remembers hundreds of facts most adults forget – here is his secret

New Delhi: A 23-month-old boy from Assam has earned a place in the India Book of Records for his ability to identify and recall names of fruits, birds, vegetables, musical instruments, planets and several other categories at an age when most children are still learning basic words.
Utkarsh Hazarika from Sonarigaon in Assam’s Morigaon district was recognised for his memory and ability to answer questions. The India Book of Records certificate lists the information and activities he could identify at the age of one year and 11 months.
The infant can identify 22 types of food items, 28 fruits, 28 birds, 24 vegetables, 28 musical instruments, 12 flowers and 11 professions. He can also name 26 parts of the human body, 25 things related to space and 16 monuments.
His parents have played an important role in helping him learn these things at home. His mother said the record came after regular learning activities and encouragement at home.
The certificate issued by the India Book of Records lists several other areas in which he can recall names and information. He can name the days of the week, the months, the eight planets and the seven continents.
He can also recite 10 nursery rhymes. He knows the English alphabet along with words associated with the letters and can name 17 national symbols of India.
The toddler can perform 22 different actions and count from one to 20. His ability to recognise and recall information across such a wide range of categories at such a young age helped him secure the record.
Speaking to the media, his mother said his achievement came from the time the family spent teaching him at home. She recalled how his interest in national symbols first led them to explore whether his abilities could qualify for a record.
"One day I showed Utkarsh the national symbols and asked him about them two days later. He was able to name two or three symbols. Then we sent his video to the India Book of Records. They selected him and sent us an email praising him," she said.
His parents continued introducing him to new words, objects and categories. His ability to remember them and answer questions helped build the record submission.
Utkarsh was born on August 26, 2024. His achievement was recorded in the India Book of Records certificate on August 10, 2026, when he was still 23 months old.
The certificate includes details of the information he could recall and the activities he could perform. The recognition came less than two weeks before his second birthday.
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