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  • /Assam: this 23-month-old prodigy remembers hundreds of facts most adults forget – here is his secret

Assam: this 23-month-old prodigy remembers hundreds of facts most adults forget – here is his secret

His record certificate lists his ability to identify 28 fruits, 28 birds, 24 vegetables and 28 musical instruments. His mother says regular learning at home helped him develop these skills.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 08:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
Assam: this 23-month-old prodigy remembers hundreds of facts most adults forget – here is his secret
Image Credit: (Representative image: AI)

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