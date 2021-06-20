Assam to implement two-child policy, announces CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (June 19, 2021) announced that the state government will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes.

Sarma stated that the proposed population control policy will, however, not be applicable in all the schemes in Assam immediately as many of the benefits are offered by the central government.

He said, "There are some schemes for which we cannot impose the two-child policy, like availing free admission in schools and colleges, or houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana."

He added, "But, in case of some schemes, say if a housing scheme is launched by the state government, the two-child norm can be introduced. Slowly in later stages, the population norm will come in every state government scheme."

The newly-elected Assam chief minister also commented on the opposition targeting him on the size of his parents' family and said that there is no point in talking about what our parents did.

The BJP leader said, "There is no point in talking about what our parents did or other people did in the 1970s. The opposition is saying these strange things and pushing us back to 70s."

The Assam CM, notably, belongs to a family of five brothers.

Earlier on June 10, Sarma had spoken about recent evictions in three districts and urged the minority community to adopt 'decent family planning policy' for population control to reduce poverty, which leads to shrinking of living space and consequent land encroachment.

He had also blamed the immigrant Muslim community for having large families, drawing sharp reactions from various quarters, including the AIUDF having a strong base in the community.