Assam to introduce UCC Bill in Assembly session, cabinet expansion likely in June

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government is preparing to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the upcoming Assembly session, while also indicating that the expansion of the state cabinet is likely to take place in the first week of June. Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said the state government is moving ahead with its commitment to bring the UCC legislation in Assam and expressed confidence that the Bill would be passed in the Assembly.

“The cabinet expansion is likely to happen in the first week of June. It will take place gradually,” the Chief Minister said while responding to questions on the anticipated reshuffle and induction of new ministers into the state cabinet. Referring to the upcoming Assembly session, CM Sarma said that Thursday’s proceedings would begin with the election of the new Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. “Tomorrow there will be the first day of the Assembly session, and our Speaker will be elected,” he said.

The Chief Minister further announced that the government would introduce the Uniform Civil Code Bill during the ongoing session. “In this Assembly session, we will bring the Uniform Civil Code Bill, and we will pass it. It was one of our commitments made long ago that if I became the Chief Minister, we would pass the UCC in the very first session. We are moving ahead in that direction,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

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The proposed UCC Bill is expected to trigger significant political debate in the state, with the ruling BJP maintaining that the legislation would ensure equal civil laws for all citizens irrespective of religion, while opposition parties are likely to raise concerns over its implications on personal laws and customary practices.

The Chief Minister, however, did not elaborate on the provisions of the proposed legislation or specify the exact date on which the Bill would be tabled in the Assembly. The Assam government has, in recent years, pushed several legislative and administrative reforms, which it says are aimed at bringing greater uniformity and transparency in governance.